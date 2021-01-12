NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTGR. BidaskClub raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 14,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $489,481.04. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 12,431 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $508,552.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,703,592 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 455,624 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 261.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 310,910 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 60.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 71.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 83,502 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. NETGEAR has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.83.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

