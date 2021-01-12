NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. 3,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,317. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

