Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Trading 5.6% Higher

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) shares traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.95. 167,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 296,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NML. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

