Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,300 shares, a growth of 1,636.3% from the December 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NRO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,459. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

