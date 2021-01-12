Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Trading 5% Higher

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $24.23. 3,924,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 3,184,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development.

