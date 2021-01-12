Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.72. 784,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,138,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $246.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $96.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,681.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $88,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 121.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 150.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 108.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

