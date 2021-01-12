Newscrypto (NWC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $547,397.00

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $15.38 million and approximately $547,397.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00023827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00112088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00065494 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258399 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00062211 BTC.

Newscrypto Token Profile

Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 tokens. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io.

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

Newscrypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.