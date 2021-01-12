Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Short Interest Up 1,024.1% in December

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 1,024.1% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXEN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,958. Nexien BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08.

Nexien BioPharma Company Profile

Nexien BioPharma, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and pre-clinical and clinical pathways to address a range of medical conditions and disorders. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

