NextDAO (NAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $389,565.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One NextDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $389,565.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NextDAO has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00112366 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00263325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00065789 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 70.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00062801 BTC.

NextDAO Token Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,768,653,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,728,421,159 tokens. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en.

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.