NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 346,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,856,668. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after buying an additional 191,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,357,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,696,000 after buying an additional 242,871 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

