NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 440.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $78.68. 258,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,856,668. The company has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

