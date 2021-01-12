NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NFYEF. CIBC upped their price target on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NFI Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NFYEF traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $25.56.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

