NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. BidaskClub cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.05. 253,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,353. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.25. NICE has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 105.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,071 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth about $85,914,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth about $69,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 59.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,691,000 after buying an additional 140,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the second quarter worth about $19,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

