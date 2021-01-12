NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the December 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NGTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. NightFood has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

Get NightFood alerts:

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snacks for evening consumption in the United States. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for NightFood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightFood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.