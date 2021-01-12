NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Cut by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $351,155,000 after buying an additional 841,840 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NIKE by 141.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 69,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 39,595 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,170 shares of company stock valued at $64,585,811. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,670,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,360. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $227.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

