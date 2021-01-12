NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Jacobs & Co. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 2.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,170 shares of company stock worth $64,585,811. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

NKE stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.05. 3,670,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.