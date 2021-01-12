Niobium Coin (NBC) Hits Market Cap of $388,436.58

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $388,436.58 and approximately $2.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00042364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.69 or 0.04230444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.12 or 0.00346066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

