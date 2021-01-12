Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.27. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

In related news, CFO Christopher Dean Jones purchased 14,636 shares of Nortech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $91,182.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,170 shares of company stock valued at $104,860. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

