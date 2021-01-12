North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 175 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.42% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USLM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:USLM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.66. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.58. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $125.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.13 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $241,338.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $155,526.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $593,672. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

