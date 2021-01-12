North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.79. The company had a trading volume of 653,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,248,404. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.29.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

