North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.94. 285,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

