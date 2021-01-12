North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $11.72 Million Stock Holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. Acme United comprises approximately 1.2% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 11.65% of Acme United worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Acme United by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Acme United by 9.6% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Acme United stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.86. 55 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,107. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $109.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $43.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

