North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 4.42% of BG Staffing worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BG Staffing by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BG Staffing during the third quarter worth $153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG Staffing stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.84 million, a P/E ratio of 82.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. BG Staffing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. BG Staffing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that BG Staffing, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

