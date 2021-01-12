North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 109.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,890 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.70% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 305.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of BHB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.30. 314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $351.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

