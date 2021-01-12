North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 194 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,592. The firm has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.35 and a 200-day moving average of $238.41. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.92.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

