North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 2,295 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 12,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 372,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 193,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,154,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

