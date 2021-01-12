NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 28.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,195,000 after acquiring an additional 250,830 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at $9,728,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NorthWestern by 114.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 323,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 172,514 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in NorthWestern by 774.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 21.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,990 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

