NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

