NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NPSKY remained flat at $$17.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. 229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.96 and a beta of 1.17. NSK has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.

Get NSK alerts:

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. NSK had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.