NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Trading 75% Higher

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI)’s stock price traded up 75% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 2,371,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 900% from the average session volume of 237,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) Company Profile (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

