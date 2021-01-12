Nuggets Reaches Market Cap of $509,834.57 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $509,834.57 and $736.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00112540 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00265306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00063199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00062848 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

