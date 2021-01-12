NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 168.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 165,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 31.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 233,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUVA traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,113. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -254.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.