Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the December 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. 8,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,622. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

