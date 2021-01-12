Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

