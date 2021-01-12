Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE NAZ opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $16.31.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

