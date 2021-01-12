Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:JEMD opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

