Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0855 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of JGH stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

