Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

