Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NUO opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.