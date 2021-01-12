Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

