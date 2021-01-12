Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 379.9% from the December 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSL. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 21.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,631,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,542,000 after buying an additional 634,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 209,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 289.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

