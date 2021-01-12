Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

JSD opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

