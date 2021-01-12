Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 253.3% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

JSD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. 16,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,431. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSD. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,175,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 246,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.