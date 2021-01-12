NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,189 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3,298.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after acquiring an additional 127,826 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after acquiring an additional 393,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 40.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 439.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 980,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.96.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUV opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

