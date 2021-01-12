NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 123.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $217.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $220.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.22.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

