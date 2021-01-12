NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 9,786 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8,978.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter worth $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in The Kroger by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. BidaskClub upgraded The Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.77.

The Kroger stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

