NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RF stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.