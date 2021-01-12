NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 122.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $153.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

