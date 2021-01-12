NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $147,000 Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $809,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after buying an additional 3,179,722 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

