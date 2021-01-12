NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $147,000 Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $809,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after buying an additional 3,179,722 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

